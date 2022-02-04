Winter Storm Landon blows through Texas

WEATHERFORD — Temperatures began to plummet Wednesday night, bringing along rain, then sleet and snow as Winter Storm Landon hit North Texas.
Weatherford College and school districts in Parker and Palo Pinto counties announced closures on Thursday and Friday, as areas braced for the storm.
Roadways early Thursday were sparsely traveled, though unnecessary traveling was discouraged. A small wreck east of Santo on U.S. Highway 281 involving a tractor trailer caused a slight delay, but the highway remained passable.
A trapped four-wheeler on the train tracks near the Peaster Highway/Ric Williamson intersection about 10:30 a.m. Thursday prompted a call to the railroad to stop trains in either direction. Crews used a winch to get the ATV off the tracks, and no injuries were reported.
Road conditions deteriorated throughout the day, with law enforcement out aiding stuck drivers.
Palo Pinto County was weathering the cold well by early Thursday afternoon, County Judge Shane Long reported.
“I haven’t heard of any widespread power outages in the area,” he said. “I think the ice forming [Wednesday] as it came through Palo Pinto County, the amount of time with freezing precipitation was short. … The nice thing about cedar trees around here is most are not tall enough to reach the power lines.”
Long said he knew of one house fire, in the Gordon community, but said the resident came out safely and the Red Cross had put her in a hotel.
“Dispatch indicated it had a few minor incidents on (Interstate) 20, but no fatalities,” he said.
During last February’s arctic blast, the county set up a shelter at the Center of Life in Mineral Wells, but Long said there had not been “a lot of participation” during that longer and more severe storm.
The judge said the county’s new Hyper-Reach Mass Notification system, which is about a week old and in partnership with Mineral Wells, sent weather alerts to those who have signed up so far.
“I had several people say they are getting notifications,” he said. “So it seems to be working.”
With school out, Long said he was planning to take some youngsters to his back pasture.
“We’re fixing to do some sledding on a little hill we’ve got out there,” he said.
Precipitation came to an end Thursday afternoon, but the National Weather Service noted that driving would still be an issue due to lower temperatures and cloudy skies not allowing for any melting until Saturday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.