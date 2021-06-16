WISD approves $98,000 for new band instruments

New band instruments will be in place for students when the 2021-22 school year begins in August after Weatherford ISD trustees approved more than $98,000 in purchases for the high school and Tison Middle School.
A needs assessment was submitted to the board by WHS Band Director James Buckner.
"The purchase of these instruments is greatly appreciated and will have a direct benefit to our band program,” he said.
The Weatherford High School band program will receive drumline battery instruments, two tubas, a 5-octave marimba, two French horns, an oboe and a bass clarinet. In addition, the Tison band program will receive three tubas.
“We are so proud of our band program,” said Mike Guest, school board president. “These purchases will allow more students the opportunity to participate in the band program and the addition of the 5-octave marimba will allow our percussion students the ability to play UIL music.”
Approximately 650 students are in the band program from middle school through high school with 200 participating in band at the high school.
