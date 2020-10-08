The purchase of an additional 600 iPads was approved by the Weatherford ISD board of trustees Monday night.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district has been forced to shift the majority of our current fleet of devices to support our Virtual Learning Academy students,” according to the WISD board document. “To continue to serve the students receiving instruction face-to-face learning environment, Weatherford ISD is requesting the purchase of 600 iPads, 600 headsets, and 300 Mobile Device Management Licenses.”
The cost, which was included in the district’s 2020-21 budget, is $214,680.
The iPads will be distributed to pre-k through second grade classrooms.
A list of members of the district’s Campus Attendance Review committees were presented to the board and approved.
“The attendance committee is probably going to be looking at a lot of those VLA students if it doesn’t change from the way things are going right now,” WISD Deputy Superintendent Rod Townsend said. “We’re also talking about doing some extra things for those students who are not showing progress right now, so they’re going to have to do a lot of extra work to get credit or they’ll end up losing being able to retain the year or losing credit completely for a course.”
The purpose of the committees are to hear petitions for class credit or a final grade by students who are in attendance less than 75% of the days a class is offered or who are not in attendance 90% of the days the class is offered and do not complete the principal’s plan. The committees are made up of teachers, principals and other staff.
The Hudson Oaks Walmart was recognized for its partnership with Mary Martin Elementary School in covering the cost of 600 books so that every student and staff member on the campus could read “The World According to Humphrey.”
