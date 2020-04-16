Weatherford ISD board of trustees approved the 2020-21 Compensation Plan during Monday’s meeting.
A compensation plan details pay scales for district employees and is updated yearly so the district can stay competitive with other districts when recruiting and retaining employees. Pay raises are given based on this plan.
“This is not approving any increase in salaries of any kind,” Interim Superintendent Rod Townsend said, adding that some employee groups will receive slight bumps in the pay scale to increase competitiveness.
The only net change in budget money is about $25,500 for the adjusted pay scale of about 65 employees, Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Human Resources Monty Chapman said. Instructional paraprofessionals are to make an adjustment of about 30 cents, about 32 cents for clerical paraprofessionals, about 20 cents for child nutrition workers, about 20 cents for custodians and about 50 cents for security officers.
“They’re the lower-paid end of it to begin with, so it gets them up to at least the minimum of where our competitors are,” Townsend said. “If we leave it where we are, we’re actually going to be below our competitors.”
Chapman clarified that these increases are what’s called equity adjustments, not raises.
Townsend said that these adjustments can be paid for through the current budget.
Board President Mike Guest said the district sees higher turnover rates in the groups that are getting adjustments.
“If they can get another extra dollar somewhere else, they leave,” Guest said. “So, our biggest objective is to make sure we got somebody that can stay. Totally understand it’s an increase, but I believe if there’s ever an increase, this is the increase that needs to be made.”
Trustee Jeff Ford said that WISD’s competitors may be in a different situation in terms of employee compensation because of the coronavirus situation. Chapman said comparisons are made in November, so changes in compensation because of COVID-19 may be determined then.
Chapman also said pay midpoints — which are the middle points of a salary range — for teachers, nurses and librarians increased by about $2,700, or from $56,770 to $59,473. This is a result of House Bill 3, the state’s public school finance reform which gave pay raises to public school employees among other things. Midpoints for clerical professionals were moved up by 2%, except for those in the last pay grade, he said.
“It keeps you competitive on where you know the market is on the average salary of your competitive group,” Chapman said to a question from Board Vice President S. Brian Catlin on the significance of moving the midpoint, which is the base for giving raises.
