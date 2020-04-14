Weatherford ISD board of trustees approved a memorandum of understanding with the city of Weatherford to address traffic congestion near Tison Middle School during Monday’s board meeting.
City officials have proposed to add a lane on Meadowview Road, resurface the road with markings, create a new crosswalk and add signage. WISD will be responsible for adding a new strip of road to connect the driveway to the parking lot, building a sidewalk and adding a crosswalk within the school parking lot.
The district's cost is about $60,000-$65,000, and the city is paying for the rest, Interim Superintendent Rod Townsend said. The project as a whole is about $350,000-$360,000. WISD will most likely be using its own contractors and not the city’s, depending on the cost.
The agreement lays out what the city and WISD are responsible for so the project can get started, Townsend said. The goal is to finish the work in the summer.
“The city is going to do the majority of the work,” Townsend said. “It’s something that has to be done because there’s a pretty significant problem over there with traffic.”
Board member Jeff Ford brought up other bottlenecks that should be addressed at Tison Middle School, particularly in relation to the parking lot. The board did not take action on those issues because they are unrelated to the MOU with the city.
The board also moved forward with the WISD Transportation Center Expansion Project by approving PBK Architects, Inc. to provide architectural services. Administration is now authorized to start the negotiation process.
In January, the board discussed replacing the gasoline and diesel tanks with 5,000-gallon gasoline and 30,000-gallon diesel tanks and fuel management system, relocating the fuel station, relocating bus parking and expanding the mechanic shop.
Moving bus parking to the lot north of the Raymond E. Curtis baseball field would alleviate overcrowding, and expanding the mechanic shop would give staff the space and resources needed to maintain buses, WISD Executive Director for Organizational Culture Charlotte LaGrone said in a previous interview. The request for qualifications process was started for the design and construction for the parking lot and mechanic shop.
WISD received 17 statements of qualifications in response to the RFQ, and the firms were graded based on qualifications, background and experience, financial qualifications of the firms and pre-bond planning, coordination and communications/public relations, among other factors. The board narrowed their list to four firms — Claycomb, Stantech, PBK and VLK— to be evaluated by the Architectural Selection Committee, which is made up of board members and staff.
According to board members, Stantech and PBK were the top picks, but the fact that PBK has an employee who is a Weatherford High School graduate and another who has children in the district put them over the top.
“PBK is by far a good choice for us; it just felt right,” Board Secretary Greg Shaw, who was on the committee, said. “It wasn’t an interview; it felt like a good conversation. And, just having two people on there with ties to Weatherford, I thought they came off real good, and it’s somebody we could very definitely work with.”
Townsend said the board will proceed with negotiating the fee structure, which will be approved later by the board. If negotiations are not to the board’s liking, they can move to the next qualified firm.
The board also approved the 2020-21 Compensation Plan and named Renee Treat as the new principal for Tison Middle School. Former Tison Principal Jeffrey Bradley took on the role of WHS assistant principal since January.
Treat earned her bachelor of science degree from McMurry University in education, communication and English; a master’s in education from Midwestern State University in educational leadership, and a doctorate in education from Abilene Christian University in organizational leadership. Treat has worked as an assistant principal, principal, and Director of Professional Development in Crowley ISD from 2006-2016, and since 2016, she has held the position of director of organizational effectiveness at Education Service Center Region 11.
