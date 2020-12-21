WISD awarded $15,000 grant to provide shoes for students in need

Weatherford ISD students will see the benefit of a recent $15,000 grant awarded to the district from Rack Room Shoes.
The Weatherford location partners with Shoes that Fit, a national nonprofit that provides new shoes to children in need. The store was recognized by trustees at a recent board meeting.
“When a teacher noticies a child who’s shoes don’t fit or are worn out, they are able to contact the school counselor to arrange for the purchase of new shoes for our students,” WISD Executive Director of Instructional Support Rachel Rife said.
Rack Room Shoes has been a longstanding partner with WISD through the initiative, and has provided hundreds of students with new shoes.
Board members also recognized Janice Smith, a longtime volunteer with Manna Storehouse, for their provisions for students in need as well.
Smith taught French at Weatherford High School for many years, and has been involved with Manna both as a volunteer and a member on the board of directors.
“When we learn that a student needs clothing, we call Manna,” Wright said. “Within a matter of hours, we are able to provide a student with a backpack full or new or gently-worn clothing and new underwear.”
Trustees expressed their appreciation for both community organizations and the work they do for students and their families.
“It takes a village to raise these kids and you have these kids and you have these businesses and organizations,” WISD Board President Mike Guest said. “When everybody is giving at the same time and everybody has a passion for kids, that’s when you’ve got a community that’s together and you just can’t beat it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.