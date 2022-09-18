Weatherford ISD announces the recipients of the prestigious 2022 Distinguished Alumnus and Service Awards and Athletic Hall of Fame inductees. The 2022 Ex-Student Award recipients and Athletic Hall of Fame inductees will be honored at a community luncheon to be held in the North Side Baptist Church gymnasium at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23.
Reservations are required by emailing communications@weatherfordisd.com.
2022 Distinguished Alumnus Award Recipients are Janice Hott Taylor, Class of 1960; Wayne Garrett, Class of 1972; and Linda (Nenette) Day, Class of 1984.
Distinguished Service Recipient is Dr. Deborah Cron, former WISD Superintendent (2001-2011).
The Weatherford High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee was created in 2004 with a mission to recognize athletes and coaches who have made outstanding contributions to the Weatherford High School athletic program.
2022 Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees are Mark Thomas, Class of 1965; Lori Lowen Mares, Class of 1989; and Dustin Williams, Class of 2013.
Weatherford will celebrate Homecoming during halftime of the football game Friday night, which begins at 7:30 p.m.
