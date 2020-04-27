Weatherford ISD board of trustees reviewed the joint project with the city of Weatherford at Tison Middle School on Thursday during a special meeting.
In a previous meeting, the board approved a memorandum of understanding with the city of Weatherford to address traffic congestion near Tison Middle School. City officials have proposed to add a lane on Meadowview Road, resurface the road with markings, create a new crosswalk and add signage. WISD will be responsible for adding a new strip of road to connect the driveway to the parking lot, building a sidewalk and adding a crosswalk within the school parking lot.
The cost to the district for their work is about $60,000- $65,000, and the city is paying for the rest, Interim Superintendent Rod Townsend said previously. The project as a whole is about $350,000-$360,000.
WISD Safety and Security Executive Director Bruno Dias discussed the project with trustees, who asked more questions about the project. Dias said district officials were approached by city officials regarding safety concerns about dismissal traffic blocking Farm-to-Market Road 730 and Meadowview Road. This blockage is preventing residents and emergency responders from getting to their destinations, he said.
“We’ve been working on this for about a year,” Dias said. “It’s a collaboration between myself, the district, fire, public works and the police department.”
District officials looked into how to get more vehicles on campus and free up space on the road, and the solution chosen was adding a lane on Meadowview Road for thru-traffic, Dias said. The Tison Middle School parking lot will be reorganized to create a loop for people picking up kids on campus. Cars would enter the parking lot on the east side of campus.
Currently, vehicles can pull up close to the building for student pick-up and the buses line up in the parking lot, but this is planned to be switched to put vehicles in the parking lot and buses closer to the school building, Dias said. This will allow parents in line who have already picked up their child enough room to exit the campus and not have to continue waiting in line.
“We know this works. With Curtis [Elementary School] last year, we were also approached by the city and fire and police saying that we’re blocking the intersection,” Dias said. “We were able to push more vehicles inside our parking lot, and we were able to fix intersection back-ups.”
Board member Jeff Ford suggested widening the road turning into the Tison parking lot.
“In my opinion, we should widen that throat to where the vehicles can turn, at least add one more lane that will allow cars to go directly into the parking lot without blocking traffic that would want to continue south,” Ford said.
Dias agreed with Ford’s suggestion but said the current plan is the most fiscally responsible one he could come up with.
Board Secretary Greg Shaw said that WISD didn’t create the problem, but it is a result of smaller-than-needed roads and growth.
“I don’t feel like we’re the one that created the problem,” Shaw said. “The problem exists because that street right there is too small, and there have been building permits and subdivisions put in on that road after that school was built.”
The work at Tison Middle School is expected to be finished during the summer.
