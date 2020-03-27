Weatherford ISD board of trustees approved two resolutions addressing school functions in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
WISD announced yesterday that schools, offices and facilities will be closed through April 21, a decision made as a result of the Parker County Commissioners’ 30-day declaration of local disaster.
One of the resolutions gives the superintendent the authority to make certain decisions “to efficiently and effectively prepare the school district in response to the declarations of emergency announced by the State of Texas, as well as in preparation for the potential declarations of emergencies by other local, state, and/or national and international officials,” according to the resolution.
The board approved 11 items that the superintendent has authority over, and the resolution is effective for a closure of up to 60 business and/or school days. They are:
— to make all decisions regarding employee payment during the closure and decisions related to payment
— to make decisions on the compensation of nonexempt and exempt employees during the closure and premium payments to certain employees
— to change the WISD school calendar for 2019-20 in regards to school/instructional hours and work/school days
— to create guidelines regarding absences, leave time, leave days, and compensation for quarantined employees
— to seek waivers from the Texas Education Agency regarding missed instructional days, low attendance or any matters related to the closure
— to take appropriate actions regarding temporary suspension of the Texas Public Information Act
-- to procure, negotiate and execute contracts for goods and services that address damages caused to WISD equipment, personal property or facilities, to protect students and staff. These contracts are not to exceed $150,000.
-- to take other action and to submit/apply for other waivers in accordance with guidance and instructions from the national and state authorities and/or agencies
-- to suspend complaints and grievances timelines
-- to suspend policies related to retention/promotion, grading, class rank and contest/competition
The board also approved a resolution regarding class rank that says GPAs for all students, including the valedictorian, salutatorian, and other honors students, will be determined by final grades from Dec. 19, 2019. This resolution is effective for a closure of up to 60 business and/or school days.
The board also approved postponing the May 2 election until Nov. 3 for Place 6 and 7. Board President Mike Guest filed for re-election on the school board for Place 7. Newcomers to the board Toby Taylor of Alpha Graphics and Independent Leadership Consultant AnnaLisa Banegas-Peña both filed for Place 6. Incumbent Trustee Tiffany Fowler did not file for re-election.
