Reagan C. (Beau) Rees has been named lone finalist for the position of superintendent by the Weatherford ISD board of trustees. The unanimous vote took place during a special meeting held on Thursday. Texas law requires the WISD board wait 21 days before formally approving a contract with Rees.
“We believe Rees and his family will be a great fit for our school district and community,” Board President Mike Guest said. “His desire to support teachers and engage students combined with his experience as a superintendent for two school districts are key reasons for his selection.”
Rees has more than 25 years of experience in education, beginning as a classroom teacher and leading up to his current position as superintendent of Montgomery ISD, where he supervises 10 campuses with over 8,800 students and a staff of over 1,000. During his tenure at Montgomery ISD, the district received an accountability rating of an “A” from the Texas Education Agency for the 2018-19 school year. The district was also named an AP Honor Roll District and two schools were awarded the prestigious National Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence from the U.S. Department of Education.
Prior to joining Montgomery ISD in January 2012, Rees served as superintendent of Graham ISD for nine years. He also has experience as an elementary and high school principal.
Rees holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University in political science; a master’s degree from Abilene Christian University in educational administration; and a doctorate in educational leadership from Texas Tech University. He and his wife, Billie, have been married 26 years and have three daughters.
Weatherford ISD trustees began the search for superintendent in March, after Jeffrey Hanks announced his intent to retire. Rees is expected to begin working in Weatherford ISD on June 1 and will replace Rod Townsend, who is currently serving as interim superintendent.
