In a budget work session Thursday, Weatherford ISD board of trustees discussed the amount of students transferring in and out of the district and found that more have been transferring out than coming in.
Assistant Superintendent for Business and Finance Lori Boswell presented a chart to the board that showed transfers out of the district happening at more than twice the rate of transfers into WISD from the 2014-15 year to 2018-19. In 2018-19, the number of students transferring out was more than 700 while transfers in were less than 300.
“This is just an opportunity for us in the future if we could figure out how to recapture even just half of these kids or even a quarter of these kids,” Boswell said.
In terms of incoming state revenue, 1% of enrollment is $500,000, Boswell said.
“We’re talking 400 [total loss in students] from 2018-19, that’s $2.5 million that we’re talking about,” Board President Mike Guest said. “That’s huge.”
Interim Superintendent Rod Townsend said that the new superintendent may have to work on determining why students are leaving via a student survey.
“The [kids transferring to] Azle, the Granbury, the Millsap, the reason they’re moving out is people living on that particular side of the district, and it’s just closer and easier to get to that district than it is this one,” Townsend said. “Just to be perfectly honest, the reason they’re going to Aledo and Brock is for the winning academics and the winning athletics.”
The board talked about district programs that offer different options to students like RISE Academy, WISD’s Optional Flexible School Day Program, and the possibility of losing students to Crosstimbers Academy, which offers flexibility to high school students.
Guest asked if the district could track what grade level kids were at when they transferred out, and Boswell said she would get that information.
Later in the meeting, board member Wally Wallace said the new superintendent [Beau Rees] may be able to assist in lowering the number of transfers out of the district, among other positive impacts.
“We see numbers of people transferring out, I can’t help but believe that once we get Beau in here and give him a good year, we’re going to see numbers turn around,” Wallace said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.