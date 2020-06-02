The Weatherford ISD board of trustees discussed future state funding assumptions Monday evening based on the economic impact of COVID-19.
“They’re already talking in Austin, they’re already having committee meetings on the budget shortfall and how they’re going to plan for it, and what they’re going to do,” WISD Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance Lori Boswell said. “I feel like 2020-2021 is going to be determined by our student enrollment — the affect the virus has on student enrollment. I hope student enrollment is leveled off in the next year and then I really think we’re talking about reductions to our funding because the state doesn’t have the money. That’s what I think we’re looking at, but to what level? We don’t know.”
Boswell put together scenarios for 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years, saying if there is no cut in state funding, the district could maintain its target fund balance for the next three school years.
“If we had a 5% reduction in funding, we could maintain our target fund balance in 2021-2022, but not in 2022-2023. A 10% reduction in funding would require us to make some adjustments in both of those next two [school] years in order to maintain our target fund balance and we would make changes to our spending,” Boswell said. “I’m just showing [the board] very extreme situations.”
WISD Board President Mike Guest said he’s not too worried about loss in student enrollment because he anticipates private school students making the transition over to public schools from the economic impact of COVID-19 as well as future development in the city.
“What worries me the most is the state. They spend 50% of their budget on two things and that’s education and health services, so where are the cuts going to have to come from? It’s going to have to be health services and education,” Guest said. “You always create a budget and we know that there’s monies in that budget that if nothing goes wrong, we retain those monies back again. I think we’re sitting a really good position. I’m not worried about enrollment as much, we’ll see that enrollment come back up. We have to keep doing the same thing we do every time we come in here and we look at money, and that is being as frugal as we can possibly be with the money that we spend, take care of our taxpayer dollars the way we take care of our own and we’ve done that.”
WISD board member Jeff Ford said one thing that scares him is the House Bill 3 funding. House Bill 3, which went into effect on Sept. 1, 2019, put $6.5 billion into public education and employee raises as well as $5.1 billion to lower school district taxes.
“I want to remind [the board] of some of the context we heard from our state when they passed House Bill 3. One of them scared me to death when they said we’ve got the money to fund this for two years and then we don’t know where that money is coming from,” Ford said. “HB 3 could go out the window. They could say, ‘Remember that raise we made you give all those teachers? We’re not going to fund that anymore.’ Then that is on us.”
The WISD board commended Boswell on her assumptions, which will be discussed more in-depth in the future.
