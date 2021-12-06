WISD one of 12 districts recognized for groundbreaking programs

AUSTIN — Weatherford ISD has been named one of 12 Texas school districts recognized for their outstanding programs with the release of Texas School Business magazine's 15th Annual Bragging Rights 2021-22 special issue.
WISD was nominated for its Behavior, Emotional and Social Support Team.
Bragging Rights, which calls for nominations and is published every December, recognizes school districts that have implemented programs that are bettering the lives of Texas' students, schools and communities.
The other honored districts and their brag-worthy programs include:
• Athens ISD, Middle School Momentum
• Burkburnett ISD, 18+ Transition Program
• Flour Bluff ISD, Sports Information & Marketing
• Humble ISD, Students Helping Veterans: Big Heroes, Tiny Homes
• Longview ISD, Lobo Live
• Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD, Migrant Education Program
• Port Neches-Groves ISD, Practicum in Education and Training
• Round Rock ISD, I Am Advanced Academics
• South San Antonio ISD, CARE Zone
• Sunray Collegiate ISD, One Vote Responsible for Creating a Major Educational Shift in a Rural District
• Willis ISD, Wildcat Resource Center
"School districts across Texas sent in their nominations this year, and each one deserves to be noticed," Texas School Business Editorial Director Dacia Rivers said. "It's our hope that the 12 districts we chose inspire others to follow in their footsteps. The mission of Texas School Business is to share the good news happening in Texas public schools, and there's never a shortage of news-worthy school programs for us to cover."
For 47 years, Texas School Business has served as the news magazine for public education in Texas. Since 2014, it has been produced by the Texas Association of School Administrators. To read the 15th Annual Bragging Rights issue online, visit www.texasschoolbusiness.com.
