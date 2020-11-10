For the 18th straight year, Weatherford ISD has upheld excellence in financial accountability by earning the top grade in the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas.
School FIRST was developed by the Texas Education Agency to ensure public schools effectively manage their financial resources to provide the maximum allocation possible for direct instructional purposes.
WISD has earned a Superior or ‘A’ grade since the beginning of the state’s financial accountability system, making it the 18th consecutive year the district has earned the top rating.
The FIRST ratings are calculated using 15 financial indicators, such as the accuracy of information, administrative cost expenditures, long-term solvency and any financial vulnerabilities or material weaknesses in internal controls as determined by an external auditor. Weatherford ISD passed all 15 indicators measured.
Texas school districts and open-enrollment charters are required to prepare an annual financial management report for School FIRST. Ratings released in 2020 were based on financial data reported for the 2018-19 fiscal year.
