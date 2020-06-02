WISD revenue loss could be lower than expected

Weatherford ISD’s revenue loss from the COVID-19 pandemic could be lower than expected, according to a presentation from Weatherford ISD Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance Lori Boswell on end of year budget projections Monday evening.
“So basically, all school activities have been closed since March 13,” Boswell said. “We budgeted $83.6 million in revenue and we expect to receive $83.4 million, so we’re really only expected to lose through all of this about $186,000 — if everything comes in the way we anticipate. I’m really pleased with that.”
Boswell said the district didn’t see an impact on its tax collections, but there could be an impact to its miscellaneous revenue of about $762,000, which includes community education, facility use and athletics. Boswell said they also anticipate impacts to their state revenue, predominantly with average daily attendance, of about $285,000. However, in federal funding, Boswell said the district will end up receiving about $861,000 from the CARES Act.
On the expenditures side for the end of year projections, Boswell said the district has a budget of about $80 million and expects to spend about $78.3 million, which is a net savings of $1.7 million.
“In salaries, we don’t expect to see any savings obviously, because we continued to pay all of our employees during this entire closure for all regularly scheduled hours,” Boswell said. “Where we are going to see savings is in our substitute expenses because we didn’t have any teachers here, so they weren’t out, and any type of extra duty or supplemental duty that normally happens in the school year, which didn’t happen. So we’re going to realize about $847,000 in savings on the payroll side.”
On the non-payroll side, Boswell projects that WISD will save about $1.2 million, predominantly because of utilities.
“We’re certainly not using utilities the way we normally would had school been in regular session. We aren’t having some of the contracted services that we originally planned for, and our staff is not going to professional development so they’re not traveling,” Boswell said. “So that net of $1.2 million includes the fact that we’re looking at possibly purchasing an additional SPED (special education) bus. We already put that in the budget, so it won’t be reduced from that $1.2 million. And then at the next board meeting we would like to bring some additional student technology devices to capitalize on the savings so that we can build our capacity for further remote learning.”
Boswell said the district anticipates a net gain to its fund balance at the end of the year of approximately $5.1 million, which will give the district a fund balance right at about $31.6 million.
Impacts to 2020-21 school year
Boswell said the 2020-2021 school year budget has been the most difficult to put together because there are so many unknowns at this time.
“I have to tell you, this has been the most difficult budget to build because of the constant changing information. I know for me I’ve really taken a step back, pumped the breaks and I’m really wanting us to rethink our budget,” Boswell said. “I think the word we all want to keep in mind as we move forward with the budget — not only the budget, but even the operation of 2020-2021 — is being flexible. I think we’re going to have to realize what we think is going to happen today will surely change, so we’re going to have to be flexible in how we operate. The key word seems to be pivot — that is the buzz word. Everybody is going to pivot to the next thing.”
Boswell said there are five key challenges facing public school districts in safely reopening schools — the public health crisis, lack of agreement, lack of time, scrutiny surrounding district positions and shifting under various circumstances.
“Most definitely there could be effects on our staffing, our personnel, our facilities. If the governor comes out and says you have to have only 10 people in a classroom, well that’s going to require us to do school differently. If we have to do something different in transportation, if it’s going to require us to not put so many kids on a bus, we’re going to have to pivot and figure out how we’re going to get those kids to school safely,” Boswell said. “It’s most definitely going to affect our public safety, our nurses, custodial, child nutrition, and then we don’t know the effect next year is going to have on our athletics and our fine art programs and our co-curricular.”
Executive Director of Support Services Alicia Hernandez said she has already put a plan together for the custodial department in ensuring facilities are clean.
“I’ve already made five different schedules to accommodate,” Hernandez said. “I have staff of about 57 custodians right now and a third of them are going to be used for special cleaning, so I’ve already gone through their schedules and they’re in agreement so they will be my smart team.”
Boswell said because of the economic hit, there will be an impact on the district’s revenue.
“We expect all components of our revenue will pretty much be affected next year due to the virus. We anticipate our taxable value to be impacted, student enrollment, attendance, special populations. The only thing that’s not going to be impacted is basically the comptroller values and that’s only because they’re going to mirror whatever our current taxable values are,” Boswell said. “We’re going to take a conservative approach to everything.”
Boswell put together different revenue estimate scenarios, which included the worst-case in student enrollment losses — loss of 200 students, or 2.5%, and $1.8 million loss in state funding; loss of 400 students, or 5%, and $3.6 million loss in state funding; and loss of 800 students, or 10%, and $7.3 million loss in state funding. The district currently has about 8,100 students.
“We want to use these extreme numbers because we’ll land somewhere on that spectrum and we want to know what we can expect if any of that happens,” Boswell said. “None of these scenarios are us cutting staff. I’m trying to give a very big window where we can see the extreme.”
Boswell said with expenditures, they have looked at several different compensation increases and brought forth a 1.5% on midpoint on exempt employees and a 2% on midpoint for non-exempt employees for consideration.
“Exempt is all of your full-time professional employees, all your teachers, your professional staff,” Boswell said. “All of your clerical staff are non-exempt, your bus drivers, custodial, child nutrition workers.”
Boswell said the only thing that changes in expenditures with each scenario is the recapture payment.
“So on all of these budgets we’re basically looking at a $83.4 million expenditure budget,” Boswell said.
WISD Board President Mike Guest wanted to ensure the board that this is looking at worst-case scenarios.
“If anything is better than that, we just feel like we’ve hit a home run,” Guest said. “So if we do have growth in ADA, if we have different methodology in funding that’s a positive for us, then we’re sitting in a better place.”
The WISD board of trustees will consider taking action on the compensation increases on June 8, will receive its certified values on July 25, will hold another budget workshop on July 27 and is scheduled to approve the 2020-2021 budget and tax rate on Aug. 10.
