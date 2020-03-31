The Weatherford ISD board of trustees is currently working to interview and screen candidates for the position of superintendent following Jeffrey Hanks’ announcement of his retirement last month. Rod Townsend has been hired as the interim superintendent until a new superintendent is selected by the board.
Applications were accepted through March 20, and all candidates have been reviewed by the board. The board has narrowed the search and will be conducting first round interviews this week. These interviews are closed to the public and will be held in closed session. The board is not allowed to disclose the names of the applicants or the candidates to be interviewed pursuant to state law and board policy.
On or about April 13, the board will meet to name a lone finalist for the position of superintendent. This action item will be done in open session, and the name of the lone finalist will become public information at that time. The board will not hire the superintendent until 21 days after naming the lone finalist to give the public time to provide input on that individual.
The board anticipates hiring the new superintendent in early May and having that person on board to start no later than June 1.
The board met in February to develop a profile of the characteristics they desired in the next superintendent that are aligned to the Weatherford ISD mission, vision and values.
Profile characteristics in the new position include:
— Possess Texas Superintendent Certification;
— A professional educator with experience as a teacher and administrator with a passion for excellence and preferably central office administrative experience with a minimum of five years of administrative experience; Superintendent experience preferred;
— A forward-thinking individual with a strong background in student performance success, educational technology and vocational programs with knowledge in developing and utilizing curriculum and assessment that is consistent with reform requirements at the local/state/national levels;
— A leader who is knowledgeable in the all aspect of public-school operations including district and campus operations, strategic planning, curriculum assessment, instruction, personnel management, facilities and properties management, school finance and district funding;
— A responsible supervisor who demonstrates knowledge of school finance and budget with sound management practices and appropriate planning and decision-making skills;
— A strong team builder with the ability to strategically plan and carry out a district vision/mission of excellence at all levels and in all departments;
— A respected professional educator with the ability to recruit and maintain quality staff to ensure student success;
— A role model for students and staff who demonstrates strong moral values, high integrity and embraces community values and is involved in and visible throughout the district and community;
— A person of integrity with the ability to fairly evaluate staff and students and be accountable for the district’s growth;
— An independent thinker with the ability to function in an environment that requires flexibility and multitasking to achieve objectives in rapidly changing circumstances with a willingness to react positively;
— An innovative problem solver that is committed to work in partnership with the board of trustees, staff, students, parents and community to build a climate of transparency, unity, mutual trust, accountability and cooperation; and
— An effective delegator who empowers staff members to carry out their responsibilities independently while remaining knowledgeable and accountable for the district’s overall progress in carrying out its mission.
