Weatherford ISD board of trustees reviewed budget information in preparation to adopt a new budget for the next fiscal year during a work session on Thursday evening.
The board discussed several factors that make up budget preparation like property values, tax rates, special student populations, needed positions and assets, and allotments for campuses and departments. They also reviewed scenarios related to salary raises and the district’s contributions to employee healthcare. The budget and tax rate for 2020-21 are expected to be adopted by the board in August.
Assistant Superintendent for Business and Finance Lori Boswell reviewed the progress of the 2019-20 budget and said COVID-19 is not having a major effect on tax collections and no impact to state funding so far. Because of the pandemic, WISD and other school districts in Texas have been closed since mid-March. Boswell is projecting that WISD will lose about $300,000 in local revenue because of the pandemic.
“Where the impact is going to be is in our miscellaneous local revenue,” Boswell said. “You’ve got to think about what the closure did to our community ed program, what the closure did to athletic gate receipts because we didn’t have certain ball games that we would’ve had. Our fundraising efforts, kids weren’t in school so there weren’t donations and things being made. We have the MAC/SHARS program where we’re serving our students, getting the Medicaid eligible students, we won’t get those reimbursements because we didn’t provide those services that we normally do. We won’t get the district tuition where the kids came from the other districts and did cosmetology, they didn’t come do that for the spring semester so that will be impacted.”
On the other hand, some of the district’s normal expenses, like for substitute teachers and professional development, will result in savings for the district, Boswell said. The amount of this savings will be more clear in June, she said.
The pandemic may have a bigger impact on the 2020-21 budget. Boswell said she’s not sure if she will receive preliminary property values or the certified values in a timely manner this year. This data allows school districts to project their yearly revenue. Also in terms of property taxes, Boswell questioned whether there would be more protests on property values and whether some families could pay taxes because of COVID-19’s economic impact. To make up for this in the 2020-21 budget, Boswell said she adjusted property values and the collection rate downwards.
More information on property values is expected to be available at May’s meeting, Boswell said.
State funding to school districts is also expected to be impacted by COVID-19 because the state gets a lot of revenue from sales tax which is in significant decline currently, Boswell said.
“I know from past experience when states have a hard time funding their budget the federal government came in,” Boswell said. “They say they’re going to make them whole. The real thing is about sustainability. They might do a fairly good job at it the first year, but they have the next years to contend with.”
According to Boswell’s presentation, other 2020-21 budget challenges include stagnate enrollment with a large number of students transferring out of the district and limited resources to address facility needs and capital outlay needs, such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit replacements.
Board Secretary Greg Shaw expressed concerns that a significant portion of students would not return in the fall because of fear of the pandemic.
“People won’t go outside in fresh air,” Shaw said. “We spent two months telling kids that school is not important, and parents say it’s not important to bring their kids to school, and now in September we’re going to try to convince them that school really is important and you really need to come back to school, and I think a lot of parents are going to go ‘maybe not.’”
A loss of students means a loss in state funding for the district. Interim Superintendent Rod Townsend said students may return when their parents don’t have the resources to homeschool them. WISD has the option to provide online curriculum and still be able to count kids learning at home toward enrollment figures.
“I believe that when parents are at home with their children and they don’t have the resources that school districts have been providing over the last two months, I don’t think there’s going to be as much willingness to keep them at home and homeschool them as there is right now because they’re not going to have those resources,” Townsend said. “I believe that every parent wants their kid in school and wants to learn so they’ll have a bright future, and when they don’t have the kind of resources that this district and every other district in the state of Texas has provided over the last two or three months, and will continue to provide, they might not show up the first day, let’s wait until after Labor Day, let’s wait until the first of October, and I think you’ll get 95% of those kids back.”
Board President Mike Guest said the board should prepare for the worst case scenario. He also pointed out positives of distance learning.
“I take the distance learning thing probably in a different direction and that is I think we’re already doing all that with our kids at home being able to do their homework with their teachers,” Guest said. “I think it’s going to be something we embrace more that these kids can be communicated with by their teacher and staff to do more, to do extra credit, to do learning on their own and learning with their parents. I think this is going to be a positive. Parents are having to engage and be a part of their learning now. I think this is going to be a positive for a lot.”
