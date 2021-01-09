Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of rain and snow late. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of rain and snow late. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.