WISD welcomes new faculty members

Weatherford ISD Monday announced the naming of two new elementary principals as well as a new safety and security director. Dr. Marlyn Young was named principal of the Austin Elementary campus, April Leppla was named principal for the Wright Elementary campus and James Saint was named Director of Safety and Security.
Young earned an Associate of Arts degree from Texas College, a Bachelor of Science in Education from McMurry University, a Master’s in Educational Administration and Supervision. She earned Doctor of Education degree in Special Education from Northcentral University,
She began her career in education in 1995 as a teacher in the Midland ISD and also taught for Sonora ISD. She later served as a dyslexic interventionist for Ector County ISD, where she also held positions as an assistant principal and principal. She comes to Weatherford ISD from Abilene ISD, where she held positions as assistant principal and student achievement program director.
Leppla holds a bachelor’s degree in public relations from Texas Tech University; a Master of Arts in Teaching from Texas Women’s University, and earned her Principal Certification from Lamar University.
From 2007-2016, Leppla served as a teacher at Curtis Elementary. Since 2016, she has been the assistant principal at Seguin Elementary. She will join the Wright Elementary campus at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
Saint holds a Bachelor of Business Administration-Management and a Master of Business Administration from Tarleton State University. He began his career as base operations chief/staff sergeant for the United States Marine Corps from 1995-2008. In 2009, he was a patrol officer and field training officer for the city of Big Spring. He served as chief deputy for the Glasscock County Sheriff’s Office from 2012 to 2013 and as patrol corporal/field training officer for Big Spring from 2013-2015. His career also includes serving as school resource officer/field training officer for the city of Azle and most recently, the city of Weatherford.
Weatherford ISD trustees Monday night also held a reception and recognized retiring staff members: Laura Baird, Misty Crowley, Suzie Finneran, Jenny Kloven, Wendy Mohr, Carolyn Morton, Christy Smith and Amy Wallace.
