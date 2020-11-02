Tuesday’s election could be one of the most uncertain in modern U.S. history because of record absentee, mail-in and early voting.
Voters have taken advantage of an extended week of the early voting period, showing up in droves at Parker and Palo Pinto County locations.
In Parker County, roughly 64 percent of registered voters have already voted in the upcoming election — 64,797 total voters, with 60,636 of those voting in person.
Palo Pinto County also saw a surge in early voting numbers. Elections Administrator Laura Watkins said early voting ended with 8,516 voters, or 44 percent of registered voters, who voted in person.
The state’s early voting has already equaled the total vote of 2016 (9 million) in Texas, with the total number of advance ballots cast exceeding 80 million, a comparison to the 136.7 million total votes officially recorded in the 2016 presidential election.
Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. As a reminder, taking photos or video inside a polling location is prohibited, as is electioneering.
“If you’ve waited until Election Day to vote, you can anticipate long lines,” Parker County Elections Administrator Crickett Miller said. “We ask voters to bring their patience.”
Watkins noted one change to an Election Day site: the Mineral Wells Senior Center will be closed on Election Day because of COVID-19, but voters will have three other voting location options in Mineral Wells.
Those registered in Palo Pinto County can visit any of the following:
• 4-H Extension Building in Palo Pinto
• PK Volunteer Fire Department in Graford
• Strawn ISD gym
• Gordon Community Center
• Abundant Life Church in Graford
• First Baptist Church Santo
• Sportsman’s World in Strawn
• MWISD District Services Building
• Fox Hollow-Westlake Chapel in Graham
• Southside Church of Christ in Mineral Wells
• Fairview Baptist Church in Mineral Wells
• Steve Purdue Training Center in Mineral Wells.
Those registered to vote in Parker County may do so at any of the following Election Day sites:
• Silver Creek Methodist Church in Azle
• Azle City Hall
• Reno City Hall
• Springtown Senior Center
• Legacy Church in Springtown
• Friendship Baptist Church in Weatherford
• Agnes Baptist Church
• Harberger Hill Community Center in Weatherford
• Trinity Lutheran Church in Weatherford
• Poolville Methodist Church
• Peaster ISD Rock Gym
• Whitt Fire Department
• Bethesda United Methodist Church in Weatherford
• Calvary Baptist Church in Weatherford
• Shady Grove Baptist Church in Weatherford
• Union Baptist Church in Springtown
• Victory Baptist Church in Weatherford
• Phoenix Masonic Lodge in Weatherford
• Grace First Presbyterian in Weatherford
• Santa Fe Drive Baptist Church in Weatherford
• Millsap Community Center
• Harmony Baptist Church in Weatherford
• Parker County ESD No. 6 in Weatherford
• Brock Fire Department
• First Baptist Church of Dennis
• Spring Creek Baptist Church in Weatherford
• Greenwood Fire Department in Weatherford
• Morningstar Amenity Center in Aledo
• Hudson Oak City Hall
• First Baptist Willow Park
• Benbrook Korean Baptist Church in Wheatland
• Aledo Community Center
• Aledo ISD Admin Building
• New Faith Baptist Church in Annetta
• Parker County Precinct 4 Barn in Aledo
• Lakeshore Drive Baptist in Hudson Oaks.
The Weatherford Democrat will be monitoring and posting election results as they come in. These will be posted and updated at weatherforddemocrat.com. The Democrat will also be relying on coverage from the Associated Press regarding the latest updates on the presidential as well as state races, as AP will not call winners until the outcome is certain.
