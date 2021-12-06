WMTA hosts fall piano festival

The Weatherford Music Teachers Association hosted its annual Fall Solo and Hymn Festival at Lakeshore Baptist Church last month, with 61 piano students who performed in the Solo Piano Festival, and 66 piano students who participated in the Hymn Festival.
They came from all over Parker, Palo Pinto, Hood and Tarrant counties, performing for judges Jennifer DeSantis, Dr. Jae Kim, Mina Kramer and Twila McCown, all from the Metroplex. Teachers who entered students in the two festivals were Paul Andrews, Holly Hughes, Russell Hughes, Emily Laney, Steve Lent, Kathi Richards and Elizabeth Wynne.
Students who received the top rating of Superior Plus earned a trophy and purple ribbon. Students earning the rating of Superior or Superior Minus earned a medal and a blue ribbon. Students earning the rating of Excellent or Excellent Plus earned a red ribbon.
There were 15 students who earned the top rating of Superior Plus in both the solo and the hymn festival: Thomas Adams, Hank Anderson, Dakota Belding, Lucy Bengfort, Dallin Doolittle, Behr Gentsch, Rebecca Gilchrist, Eda Hansen, Ailee Haynes, Blake Marshall, Jonathan Montes, Michael Montes, Carlyle Palmer, Lucas Silva, and Gwyneth Wise.
In the Solo Category the students were required to play one solo by memory. Of the 61 participants, there were 22 students who made the top rating of Superior Plus, besides the 15 students listed above. The solo awardees were Adelaide Artho, Graham Artho, Teddy Aston, Madi Crum, Walt Cummins, Burgundy Davis, Emma Gallaher, Jasper Harmer, Noelle Jones, Weston Laney, Claire Moseley, Lily Ryun, Greta Snyder, Hannah Snyder, Rafe Snyder, Brynleigh Stewart, Sarah Willoughby, Isaac Wise, Madelyn Woodring, Matthew Zarkivach, Josie Zylman, and Tell Zylman.
In the Hymn Category the students were required to play two hymns which did not need to be memorized. More advanced students were also expected to perform a skill related to being a church accompanist. Of the 66 participants there were 17 other students who received the highest rating of Superior Plus, besides the fifteen students listed above. The top awardees in the Hymn category were Eleanor Anderson, Christian Andrews, Abby Aston, CJ Aston, Piper Crum, Margaux Davis, Russell Doolittle, Lyla Hansen, Liam Landes, Carson Leatherman, Cash Leatherman, Terran Leatherman, Linden Nadziejka, Elizabeth Phillips, Seth Snyder, Olivia Stukey, and Colton Walters.
If any teacher has questions about becoming a member of the Weatherford Music Teachers Association, contact President Elizabeth Wynne at 817-441-9138.
