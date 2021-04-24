WMTA sponsors annual master class

The Weatherford Music Teachers Association earlier this month sponsored its annual master class on the stage of the Margorie Alkek Fine Arts Center at Weatherford College. Each year, WMTA invites a distinguished teacher to teach selected students in a master class setting.
This year’s guest master teacher was Dr. Richard Shuster from Texas Women’s University in Denton. Shuster has taught for several years at TWU, and recently he received a sabbatical to teach piano at the prestigious Liszt Academy in Budapest, Hungary.
Performers this year were Zoe Cooper, student of Paul Andrews; Seth Bullard and Sarah Willoughby, student of Holly Hughes; Meg McCright, student of Russell Hughes; Estelle Stephens, student of Emily Laney; and Jaelle Carlson, student of Liz Wynne. Both students and teachers came away from the master class with valuable instruction from Shushter.
