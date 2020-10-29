A property exchange agreement for the new wastewater treatment plant site was approved by the Willow Park city council Tuesday night.
Following pushback from residents on a property south of Interstate 20, city staff began looking into other property and eventually got an agreement with Willow Park Baptist Church.
“We put out a bid package that sought to exchange our existing tract of property where we have our existing sewer plant, which is about a 6.35-acre tract, and we put it out for bid for an exchange of another tract that would be perhaps more appropriate for our future plan,” WP City Attorney Pat Chesser said. “Willow Park Baptist Church stepped up and offered to exchange their 8.6-acre tract for ours.”
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires a city to start implementing a wastewater solution once a certain capacity threshold is hit. The city is expected to cross that threshold in 2023 and exceed the capacity of the plant in 2025. The city has been looking to construct a new wastewater treatment facility as wholesale contracts with other cities proved to cost more.
Chesser said Willow Park will stay at the existing property for three years while the new treatment plant is being constructed.
“Significant obligations for us are at the end of the lease agreement, we have to demolish the existing sewer treatment plan, remove all the pipelines from the ground [and] conduct a new Phase 2 environmental study to show them we don’t have any environmental hazards,” Chesser said. “If there are any hazards, we’ve got to remediate those and turn it over to [the church].”
The city has applied for funding through the Texas Water Development Board for $17 million for financial assistance in building the new plant.
The agreement was unanimously approved.
“This is our first step to get the process going,” Chesser said.
In the city’s stormwater drainage study, WP Engineer Derek Turner said they’re looking at a $34.74 impact fee for new development per 1,000 square feet and a $5.50 monthly rate based on a 1,500-square-foot single-family unit.
“That’s what we came up with and that would be for residential,”Turner said. “For multifamily and industrial and institutional, it’s based on the gross building square footage because those buildings have a much larger footprint. For commercial it’s based on the impervious cover. The $5.50 per SFU, that’s applied on a monthly basis to every account. If it was a 3,000 square foot home it would be $11 per month. It would be billed at a utility rate on your utility bill.”
The next steps will be for the city to hold a public hearing on the impact fee and for the rate, the city would need to develop a stormwater utility ordinance and then move through the public hearing process, Turner said.
WP City Manager Bryan Grimes said there are many drainage improvement projects throughout the city.
“We have some big-ticket drainage items, but we have several smaller drainage projects,” Grimes said. “When we’re only budgeting $20,000 for drainage projects you get basically one or two for the rest of this year, so we don’t have a mechanism to fund drainage projects like this — they keep coming and popping up. We need a revenue stream to help fund those projects and that’s what this is for.”
Place 1 Councilmember Eric Contreras asked if city staff could look into a discounted rate for residents ages 65 and older, to which Grimes said it was worth looking into but couldn’t give a definitive answer at that time.
Place 4 Councilmember Lea Young said drainage is a big factor in making sure the city can make road improvements.
“It’s very difficult for us to get our residential roads in the shape they need to be in with some of the drainage problems that we have and it’s far more cost-effective to do it this way,” Young said. “I think it’s one of the most important things that we take care of our drainage so we can start getting a solid program for roads.”
The council unanimously approved the stormwater drainage study.
