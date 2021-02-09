WP city secretary completes certification program

Willow Park City Secretary Alicia Smith recently graduated from the Texas Municipal Clerks Certification Program Jan. 28.
Graduates complete approximately 200 hours of individual study over a four-course curriculum and attend eight two-day seminars for an additional 100 hours of classroom study. The curriculum includes selected texts and a number of special readings on the topics of public administration, election law, budgeting and finance, municipal law, and personnel management.
The Texas Municipal Clerks Certification Program, located at the University of North Texas in Denton, is a university-level professional education program for city clerks and city secretaries in Texas. The program is the third oldest of 33 such programs in the country.
The certification program is recognized and endorsed by Section 22.074 of the Local Government Code, Vernon’s Texas Codes Annotated. In 1984, the College Board selected the Texas Municipal Clerks Certification Program as one of 64 exemplary professional development programs in the United States.
Texas registered municipal clerks are recognized for their achievements and contributions to effective, efficient local government by their mayors, city administrators, city councils and the citizens of their communities.
