As the lowest bidder, Cole Construction, Inc. was awarded the Cross Timbers Park contract in a 3-0 vote by the Willow Park city council Tuesday night.
“We were very happy to receive six bids,” WP Assistant City Manager Bernie Parker said. “I’m ecstatic that we got that based on the price of the project. We would have been happy with three.”
The city received bids from North Rock Construction, LLC, Cole Construction, Inc., Home Run Construction, LLC, SDB Construction Services and Ratliff Hardscape, Ltd. Cole Construction came in as the lowest bidder with a base bid of $427,258; bid alternate 1, $44,620; and bid alternate 2, $15,616 for a total of $487,494.
The city had budgeted $500,000 for Cross Timbers Park, which will be located where the old public safety building sat at the intersection of Ranch House Road and Stagecoach Trail.
“A parks and trail master plan was done for the city in 2019, it was finalized in October, and the top priorities that were identified in that were a playground, walk and bike trails, nature area, picnic facilities and basketball courts, to round-out the top five,” Pacheco Koch Landscape Architect Dorothy Witmeyer said at a June WP council meeting. “After that master plan process was complete and approved, the city decided to move forward with the new project that would implement some of those top priorities — namely a playground in response to citizens’ input.”
City staff and Pacheco Koch recommended the awarding of the bid to Cole Construction, which was approved 3-0 — Place 2 Councilmember Amy Fennell and Place 4 Councilmember Lea Young were not present at the meeting.
The council also approved the transfer of $75,000 from the general fund for costs related to the park.
“In 2019, we issued a tax note for a number of things, one of which was construction of Cross Timbers Park that was removed for the construction of the new public safety building,” WP City Manager Bryan Grimes said. “So we had half a million budgeted for construction of the park, engineering costs and some other construction costs.”
