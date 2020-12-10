Two water line construction bids were approved by the Willow Park city council Tuesday night in bringing Fort Worth water to the city.
The council had previously approved Request for Proposal authorization and Mountain Cascade of Texas, LLC was approved with a bid of $3,785,832 to construct the pipeline running from the Fort Worth storage tank to 203 El Chico Trail in Willow Park. The El Chico Trail location is where the ground storage tank and pump station will also be constructed.
“We had a number of bids come in on this — I think maybe seven or eight — and Halff [Associates] engineers recommended Mountain Cascade for the contract,” Willow Park City Manager Bryan Grimes said. “Also as part of this, the city of Fort Worth has offered to oversize that line and basically credit us in the amount of a little over $700,000. So that will come off of the $3.7 [million], so this project will be done for just around $3 million.”
The original pipe diameter was 18 inches and will now be increased to 24 inches.
Mountain Cascade was the low bidder against Ark Contracting Services, LLC with a bid of $3,850,842 and Vaca Underground Utilities, Inc. with a bid of $3,998,662.50.
“I know when we did the bid openings, Halff had $4 million as their cost estimate and it came in at $3 [million],” Grimes said.
Wildstone Construction, LLC will be constructing the pipeline from Willow Park to Hudson Oaks, which will end near Mikus Road, Grimes said. Wildstone’s bid came in at $3,602,100 for the project.
“It’s a shared 16-inch line, that’s why we’re participating in this — we will have access to that line in the future if maybe we wanted to increase supply over to the south side of town at some point,” Grimes said.
Wildstone Construction was the lowest bidder with nine other bids coming in for the project ranging between $3,658,552.73 to $5,339,988.23.
Grimes said the city maxed out at 1.5 million gallons per day over the summer, which is the city’s peak flow.
“Fort Worth by itself will be 3.5 [million gallons per day] so with our wells and with the Fort Worth project you’re looking at roughly 5 million gallons a day,” he said. “I feel very good about that.”
At November’s city council meeting, a notice to issue Certificates of Obligation not to exceed $6.5 million was approved for the Fort Worth water project after it was revealed that the original project funding of $13.4 million would need to be increased to $19.9 million.
“I don’t have any interest rate for you to consider right now. We issued notice in November, our intent is to issue debt on Jan. 12 and this is simply an update as to where we are,” Grimes said. “I think the tax note is not a wise course of action at this point and our friends in Hudson Oaks concur with that as well. We will know a whole lot more at the next meeting.”
Halff Associates Project Manager Preston Dillard said the funding change came from the pump station component at the November meeting.
“I did have quite a few questions and [Halff Associates] were very gracious in going through and answering and providing quite a bit of documentation that satisfied my questions that we are where we need to be,” Place 4 Councilmember Lea Young said at November’s meeting. “This is the engineering that we need to progress and this is what we need to progress and this is what we need to get this project done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.