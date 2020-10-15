A revision to the preliminary engineering report to show the Willow Park Baptist Church property as the preferred wastewater treatment facility site was unanimously approved by the council this week.
“The reason this is coming up is because your application for funding through the Texas Water Development Board, which was submitted back in June, has been under review — it’s a fairly lengthy process,” City Engineer Derek Turner said. “Part of that process is at some point the TCEQ makes an evaluation of the recommended project and they go through a series of determinations and then they make a recommendation back to the water development board.”
Turner said this is still the preliminary engineering phase so if something else changes, the city will still have an opportunity to make modifications.
“I let [TWDB] know that there was very likely going to be a change to the site and when I did that they basically put everything on hold because the TCEQ would not go forward until that was settled,” Turner said. “So as it stands right now that application is sitting on hold at the water development board waiting for this determination.”
Turner added that the site will change but the rest of the document will stay the same.
The council unanimously approved the revision.
“I’d like to thank Mayor Doyle Moss, the board of Willow Park Baptist Church and [Pastor] Clark Bosher for their leadership on this,” Place 1 Councilmember Eric Contreras said.
Two items related to the Fort Worth water agreement were also approved this week.
A water facility easement and a temporary construction easement was also granted to put a water line across Boswell Ranch in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.
“There’s an elevated storage tank that’s a couple of miles north of I-20, the city of Fort Worth just built it, [and] in that vicinity we’re going to connect with the city of Fort Worth and the easement will travel south through the city of Fort Worth and then it will tend to come into our ETJ over by the ridge-line,” WP City Manager Bryan Grimes said. “The city of Fort Worth is going to adopt a similar agreement at next week’s meeting.”
The city will also be providing water to the ranch following the annexation of the property through a water service agreement.
“So part of the easement agreement will be that we will supply the ranch, or that area of the ranch, with up to 600,000 gallons of water a day. However the caveats are that they will have to pay for the water at the same rate as other water customers, they would have to be annexed into the city and they would have to put the infrastructure in to connect to our system,” Grimes said. “The 600,000 a day guarantee has also been calculated in the 3.5 that we need as well. Essentially they can’t get the water until they get annexed and they develop it, and at that point, they’re going to be in the city and we’re going to be responsible for giving it to them anyway.”
Contreras asked if the 600,000 GPD would impact capacity for the rest of Willow Park residents, but Grimes said the water has been calculated in the city’s build-out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.