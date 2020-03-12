Jacob and Martin, LLC, will be conducting two stormwater fee studies that will help the city of Willow Park assess a fee in order to pay for drainage capital improvement projects.
The Willow Park city council approved the two studies — stormwater utility rate, $25,000, and stormwater impact fee, $15,000 — Tuesday night for a total of $40,000. The city did not budget for the study costs, but is able to pay the amount from reserve funds, according to WP City Manager Bryan Grimes.
“Some time back we went over the drainage capital projects that were identified and discussed how those could be funded. We discussed a little bit about a stormwater utility rate, possibly a stormwater utility impact fee, and so we kind of left it as to whether or not [the council] wanted to pursue doing those — establishing those fees,” WP City Engineer Derek Turner said. “In order to establish a fee, by code, you have to have a basis for the fees and that generally requires a study for both the stormwater utility rate and stormwater impact fee.”
The Capital Improvement Plan total is about $2.1 million and the result of the studies would allow the city to establish a manageable fee to fund those projects.
At the November 2019 meeting, Turner went over some of the projects that were creating drainage issues for residents, which included culvert and channel improvements/construction at the areas of Interstate 20 front road and Chuckwagon Trail, a culvert west of Chuckwagon Trail, an area of Fox Hunt Trail to El Chico Trail, Sam Bass Road and Squaw Creek, Sam Bass to Stagecoach Trail, Vista Drive and Coronado Court, Live Oak Road and Cook Court and Castlemount.
At the November meeting, Grimes said the Castlemount culvert is a priority, among others.
“The culvert there literally points directly to the front door of a house and you can stand on Castlemount and you’re standing at the same elevation of the roof of the house,” Grimes said. “So that’s a priority.”
Other identified priority roadways include Old Ford Road, Trinity Court and Trinity Drive, Mesa Springs Road and Crown Road.
“In communities like this, and they all have it, there are lots of drainage problems,” Turner said at a previous council meeting. “You have communities where people used to do things the way they wanted and it wasn’t reviewed and then you run into these types of problems. The communities do a better job of addressing it generally by establishing a drainage utility fee.”
Place 4 Councilmember Lea Young said it’s more cost-effective to implement a fee and take care of all the capital projects together.
“If we intend to address the $2.1 million of drainage issues, it’s most cost-effective to not do tiny little improvements every year and get one contractor in and take care of it in a more efficient way, just like roads,” Young said. “A fee would allow us to do that upfront and have the fee pay it back almost like a bond.”
The council unanimously approved the motion and Turner said the studies will be about a six-month process to complete.
