After forming a committee last year, the Willow Park city council moved forward with a recommendation to hire architectural services for options on a new city hall.
The current city hall on Ranch House Road has proved to be inadequate for staff.
“We are cramped and are running out of space within this complex with staff — we have staff sharing two to an office,” WP Assistant City Manager Bernie Parker said at a December meeting. “When we have developers come in that are looking to move their businesses to the city of Willow Park — and we’re talking multi-million dollar businesses — [the council chambers] is where we meet and if that is filled by someone else, we meet in the lobby where people are paying their water bill or ticket.”
WP City Manager Bryan Grimes said it has even caused issues with gaining new business.
“When people walk into those other cities, there’s a nice, big conference table and you have a professional look about you and it’s hard for us to compete in that way right now,” Grimes said at a previous meeting. “It’s not just making it better for staff, this is the perception people have of you and we’ve even had to move meetings to other places because I can’t meet with [potential businesses] here.”
City hall has also been utilized as a voting location for elections, but for the upcoming presidential election on Nov. 3, the location has been taken off as an early voting polling place due to its size.
The current building was once a church before it became city hall in 2006 and is double-wide mobile homes that were fused to create the space, Grimes said.
The committee was charged with looking into options for a new city hall and at Tuesday’s WP city council meeting, recommended the city issue a Request For Qualifications.
“The city hall committee met last week and throughout our discussions, there’s always a need to have architectural assistance — not necessarily to do drawings or anything of that nature. At some point you’re going to have to retain the services. The city hall committee would like council to approve the RFQ for professional services to help in the process of a city hall. I have no idea what the cost is — some of it may be by the hour, we can’t ask for a price in an RFQ anyway — but that is the recommendation of the city hall committee,” Grimes said. “Considering that we are a number of months away from actually constructing anything, I would envision the RFQ being more of an advisory role rather than blueprints.”
WP Mayor Doyle Moss added, “We’d also ask [the architect firm] to meet with different departments on what they need — expectations of each department,” Moss said. “So that’s what their job would primarily be.”
The WP city council approved to authorize city staff to issue an RFQ for architectural services for a new city hall in a 3-0 vote — Place 2 Councilmember Amy Fennell and Place 5 Councilmember Nathan Crummel were not present for the meeting.
Grimes said they are still early in the process and once a firm is selected, it would be brought back to the city council for approval.
