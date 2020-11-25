WP fire receives new brush truck through grant program

WILLOW PARK – Willow Park Fire Rescue Department increased the capacity of its fleet by adding a new brush truck thanks to a $100,000 cost share grant.
The 2020 F350 is a state-of-the-art vehicle and was obtained through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program administered by Texas A&M Forest Service, according to a release from the city of Willow Park.
“The front bumper monitor, 300-gallon water tank and 240 gallons-per-minute pump place this new apparatus as our first-out brush truck for wildland fires,” WP Assistant Fire Chief John Schneider said. “It's four-wheel-drive will allow it easy access to the rougher areas in the northern part of our protection area.”
The department conducted training on the new truck, and it will be in service soon after being equipped with wildland firefighting equipment and medical supplies.
“With the possibility of increased drought conditions, this truck will be a great benefit to the department as a reliable resource for wildland firefighting,” Texas A&M Forest Service Regional Fire Coordinator Sam Bundy said.
Willow Park Fire Rescue serves a community with a population of 6,900 and was established in 1971.
“We are grateful to our community and to Texas A&M Forest Service for their continued support in making improvements to volunteer fire departments possible,” Schneider said. “It is good to have a reliable truck on our front line that will have lower maintenance and repair costs.”
Texas A&M Forest Service is committed to protecting lives and property through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program, a cost share program funded by Texas State Legislature and administered by Texas A&M Forest Service. This program provides funding to rural Volunteer Fire Departments for the acquisition of firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, protective clothing, dry-hydrants, computer systems and firefighter training.
For more information on programs offered by Texas A&M Forest Service, please visit texasfd.com.
