WP funding approved for major street projects

The Willow Park city council approved $5.5 million in funding for street improvement during the December council meeting, the largest street improvement project the city in the city’s history.
The project will reconstruct portions of Crown Road, Kings Gate, Ranch House Road, and Sam Bass in concrete and also address Old Ford Road, Crested Butte Court, Pleasant Court, Sam Bass Court, Trinity Court, and Trinity Drive. The latter streets will be reconstructed with a crushed rock base topped with two inches of asphalt.
“Willow Park has invested in infrastructure to the tune of nearly $25 million for water and wastewater and it was time we invested in the streets,” said City Manager Bryan Grimes. “We are committed to improving our existing neighborhoods and we plan to ultimately improve every street in Willow Park.”
Work is expected to begin in the early part of summer 2022 and the length of the project is still undetermined. The major concrete roads will be the first priority followed by the side streets.
