Weatherford Police Chief Lance Arnold has been named the city’s emergency management director following city council’s approval last week.
“This has always been a long-standing position for the city, but our Emergency Management Coordinator [Cody Mulloy] left to take another position. In the interim we utilized the Parker County Emergency Management Coordinator [Sean Hughes] to serve in this capacity for the city of Weatherford, but it was never intended to be a permanent situation,” Weatherford Director of Communications and Marketing Blake Rexroat said. “Based on Lance’s long standing career dealing with natural disasters, coupled with his public safety experience, it made sense for the city of Weatherford.”
The Weatherford city council approved to notify the Texas Division of Emergency Management of Arnold’s role with a submitted form.
“I am excited about the opportunity to combine the public safety roles and the emergency management roles into a unified, cohesive and collaborative response to the needs of our community,” Arnold said. “In addition to my duties as police chief, I will be responsible for coordinating city, county, state and federal resources in the development and implementation of emergency management plans and preparedness activities.”
In addition, Weatherford firefighter Michael Baldwin will serve as the assistant emergency management coordinator and perform many of the day-to-day duties associated with the position.
Arnold has set two goals for emergency management.
“Our primary goal will be to mitigate potential disasters as much as possible through coordinated planning and preparedness. Second, we want to create an integrated response to emergencies across the spectrum of public safety departments and other government entities across the county,” Arnold said. “The public safety issues confronting communities today demand a fully integrated and non-traditional response from police, fire, emergency management and more.”
