WPD telecommunicator honored as professional of the year

Weatherford Police Department Telecommunications Officer Dylan Swackhammer was selected as a 911 Professional of the Year for the North Central Texas area.
Swackhammer was one of nine to receive the honor from the North Central Texas Emergency Communications District in 2020.
“To give you an idea of how momentous that is, the district serves over 1.7 million residents at 43 public safety answering points in 13 counties in over 10,800 square miles,” Weatherford Police Chief Lance Arnold said at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. “Dylan was nominated by our Support Services Manager Kristi Metsgar, who is the manager over our telecommunicators, our emergency communications and our records divisions.”
Swackhammer began her role with WPD in February of 2020, coming to the agency with several years of experience. She currently holds her Advanced Telecommunicator Certification and is also a communications training officer.
“She is punctual to work every day, she is always willing to cover shifts and regularly checks the schedule to make sure extra coverage is not needed,” according to the nomination letter from Metsgar. “Dylan volunteers to take on extra projects without hesitation. Officer safety is always at the forefront for Dylan — she prioritizes officers’ needs and makes sure they receive pertinent information in a timely manner.”
According to Metsgar’s letter, Swackhammer is constantly looking for solutions to any problems that may arise from the communications center and remains calm and level-headed when speaking with the public or co-workers.
“Dylan is a true professional and mentor to many of her peers,” according to the letter.
Arnold said in fiscal year 2020, WPD telecommunications answered more than 14,000 emergency 911 calls and more than 41,000 non-emergency calls, and more than 60,000 calls for service for police, fire, EMS and utilities, which averages out 165 calls per day.
Swackhammer was recognized by the Weatherford City Council Tuesday night.
The second week in April is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, which was established in 1981, and is a time to celebrate and thank those who dedicate their lives to serving the public.
