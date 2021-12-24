WEATHERFORD — A program to help Parker County residents outside of Weatherford keep using the city library after a new fee was announced has assisted 40 households in its first eight weeks, Director of Library Services Chris Accardo reported last week.
The $50 fee for non-city residents was met with some objections from some of those library users when it was enacted on Oct. 25.
The city’s justification for the fee was to compare Parker County’s annual library contribution of $50,000 to annual library costs that are 10 times that amount. Weatherford City Manager James Hotopp also noted that slightly more than half of the 73,000 checkouts in the 2020-21 fiscal year were by county residents.
Accardo said this past week, however, that a “large private donation” had allowed fee assistance since the first day the fee was in place.
Applicants are asked what their total household income is and the number of people in their home.
“This is compared to a table (200 percent of poverty level), and approval can be made on the spot,” Accardo wrote in an email response to questions. “It takes under five minutes.”
Accardo said people also are welcome to donate to the program at the library checkout desk using cash, check or credit card. Donations also can be mailed to the library at 1014 Charles St., Weatherford, Texas 76086. (Specify that funds are for the Non-Resident Fee Assistance Program.)
“Several people expressed concern that the non-resident fee would negatively impact households that could not afford to pay, especially those with children in school and those on fixed incomes,” Accardo said. “Having the non-resident fee paid will entitle a household to a library card, which allows all household members to check out library materials, use Internet computers in the library and attend ticketed library functions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.