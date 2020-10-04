The Willow Park Police Department announced that it has implemented the Take Me Home program, which was developed for people who may require special assistance in times of an emergency.
According to a release from the WPPD, the program was developed by the Pensacola Police Department and is a free service for residents who have communication difficulties.
“This program focuses to serve citizens with autism, down syndrome, dementia or Alzheimer’s, and any other form of developmental or cognitive disabilities,” according to the release. “The Willow Park Police Department will also be extending this free service to those who attend school, daycare, family visitations, doctor’s appointments and therapies in Willow Park.”
In addition, the WPPD is now equipped to help those with sensory needs on emergency calls and each patrol unit and fire engine is outfitted with sensory bags.
“Many of our officers have already been trained to recognize the signs of autism. All of our officers will receive this training. Autism is an ‘invisible’ developmental disability. For some, a simple touch can cause pain, escalate anxiety or fears. For others, they may be hyposensitive to pain and unable to comprehend the severity of their injuries,” according to WPPD. “The Willow Park Police Department recognizes the importance for first responders to understand that stressful situations for a verbal or non-verbal person, especially with autism, can create misunderstood behaviors. Those behaviors can be mistaken for oppositional behavior, defiance, or being under the influence.”
The need for the program and carrying of tools was recognized by WPPD Sgt. Jaclin Ramirez.
“The Willow Park Police administration is in full agreement this will be an excellent resource. The Willow Park Fire Department will also carry the bags,” according to WPPD. “Chief [Carrie] West is excited to implement these two programs to assist officers with those that need additional resources to assist in communication for customers with special needs.”
The sensory bags will contain items such as weighted stuffed animals, fidget toys, sunglasses and ear protection.
“In the future, Sgt. Ramirez plans to include other items such as weighted blankets, other types of fidget toys and noise canceling headphones,” according to the release.
For more information about the WPPD Take Me Home program, contact Ramirez at 817-566-8831 or jramirez@willowpark.org.
