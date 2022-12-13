Wreaths Across America ceremony Dec. 17

WEATHERFORD — The Weatherford chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will lead Wreaths Across America Dec. 17.
The event, which encourages remembrance and honor of veterans by placing wreaths on their graves, will be held at 11 a.m. at East Greenwood Cemetery, 400 Front St., Weatherford.
Wreaths are $15 to purchase, with donations of cash, checks or Paypal also appreciated at www.paypal.me/darweatherford.
All profits go to scholarships for Parker County high school seniors planning to attend Weatherford College.
The ceremony will include guest speaker and County Judge Pat Deen, a bagpiper and presentation of the colors by a local Boy Scout troop. The event will be held on Front Street near the flagpoles, and is sponsored by H-E-B and Brookshire’s.
For more information, email harriethelm@gmail.com or visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.
