The public is invited to an annual event which combines respect for military members who have passed on with the evergreen hope of Christmas.
Wreaths Across America will have its Weatherford observance at two local cemeteries, East Greenwood Cemetery and Memory Gardens of the Valley. The national effort places red-bowed, handmade wreaths at as many veterans’ markers as possible.
“It’s so no one is forgotten during the Christmas holiday,” American Legion Auxiliary Post President Nancy Cobb said. “Because, it is a time of year that veterans should never be forgotten.”
Ceremonies at both cemeteries are at 11 a.m. on Dec. 18 and coincide with similar observances across the country.
Following a short service, family members are the first to lay wreaths on their fallen hero’s grave. The public then is marshaled to cover the remaining markers.
“And they can bring their families,” Cobb said. “And they can feel free to do that because it’s a teaching moment for our younger generations.”
The event is sponsored at both cemeteries by American Legion Post 163, with the Auxiliary conducting the event at Memorial Gardens and the Daughters of the American Revolution coordinating at East Greenwood, where there are 380 service members.
Participants will be asked to speak the name, rank and branch of the service member as each wreath is laid.
“It makes it very personal between the person that is placing the wreath and the person that’s interred there,” Cobb said. “We have all the wreaths at the end of the aisles in the cemetery. They are told to just take a row and start down it.”
The ceremony at Memorial Gardens, where there are some 700 veterans interred, will include a parachute jump by local restaurant owner and double amputee Dana Bowman, trailing a huge U.S. flag.
Wreaths were collected throughout the year. Cobb said trucking companies volunteer to load the wreaths in Maine and fan out to Arlington National Cemetery and more than 2,500 communities.
In addition to the Weatherford sites, Azleland Memorial Park, at 850 N. Cardinal Road in Azle, is participating. For more information on that services, which also starts at 11 a.m. call (817) 778-0887.
“I’ll be starting in January for 2022,” Cobb said, adding it’s never too early to purchase a wreath, or a lot of wreaths, for next year’s event. “You can buy them in quantities of one or of hundreds. “The way the public can help is, if you have not bought a wreath, go ahead and purchase for next year. And come out that morning.”
For more information or to contribute one or more wreaths to next year’s effort, go to wreathsacrossamerica.org . Click on “Specific Cemetery” below the “Sponsor Wreaths” box and enter txegwc for East Greenwood Cemetery or txmgov for Memory Gardens.
Memory Gardens is at 5600 U.S. 180 west of Weatherford, East Greenwood Cemetery is at 500 E. Front St.
