The American Legion Post 163 Auxiliary, in association with Memory Gardens, invites the community to the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit on Thursday, March 18..
The exhibit will be at the Weatherford Ninth Grade Center front parking lot from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The goal of the exhibit is for the community to learn about the Wreaths Across America program and how the local American Legion Post is working with other organizations in the community to place wreaths on veterans graves.
The exhibit will have a screening room that showcases the different aspects of the WAA mission through video. There will also be three interactive computers to showcase locations, trucking supporters, and general wreath sponsorship questions. In front is an education wall of information on the different areas of WAA and where the mission will be going in years to come.
Each year, millions of Americans come together to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and their families, and teach the next generation about the value of freedom. This gathering of volunteers and patriots takes place in local and national cemeteries in all 50 states at more than 2,000 participating locations, as part of National Wreaths across America Day. Last year, the American Legion Post 163 Auxiliary placed 660 wreaths on veterans’ graves at Memory Gardens. This year, in partnership with other organizations, the Legion is adding East Greenwood and City Greenwood Cemetery’s veterans to their list. The goal is for all veterans to have wreaths placed on their final resting place.
About Wreaths Across America
Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission — Remember, Honor, Teach — is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.
For more information about the exhibit or to sponsor a wreath, contact American Legion Auxiliary unit 163, P.O. Box 2829, Weatherford TX 76086, call Kay Raynel at 915-433-8510 or Nancy Cobb 817-980-0177, or email alaunit163@gmail.com.
