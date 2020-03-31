Youth livestock exhibitors turn to auction site after live shows canceled

After youth livestock shows were canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak, students in FFA and 4-H turned to online auctions to seek a return on their investment.
Several Parker County kids put their livestock animals up for auction in place of the canceled shows in Houston and Austin on the site StockShowAuctions.com. The livestock show auctions, which are no longer active, have options for sales where the student gets to keep the animal or not.
The online auction website is managed by veteran auctioneers who once participated in FFA or 4-H programs and was created to benefit agriculture students after livestock shows were canceled, according to the website.
“We strive to create a platform that allows each exhibitor to be in control of their financial destiny,” according to the website. “Whether a major show is canceled and they need a place to replace lost earnings or if they wish to place a project in the sale to allow more supporters to participate in their success SSA is here to provide them that opportunity.”
Peaster High School sophomore Sydney Fimbres is one of the students who took advantage of the auction site. She was scheduled to go to the Houston Livestock Show to present her market barrow named Chico. After the Houston show was canceled, Sydney and her mother Carla Fimbres found out about the online auction from Facebook. The auction was a way to showcase the animal and recoup some of the money spent on the animal.
“There really aren’t any other options,” Carla Fimbres said. “We were going to think about going to Austin or somewhere else, but everything has closed.”
The Houston Livestock Show was going to be Sydney Fimbres’ first major show to exhibit livestock, and she said she felt disappointed to miss it. This is her second year to show livestock.
“I worked hard in training him and buying all the feed for him, and then just to have it canceled,” Sydney Fimbres said. “I didn’t get the experience to show him.”
The Fimbres’ purchased Chico in October when he was young, and Sydney trained, walked, fed and brushed him on a regular basis, Carla Fimbres said.
“He was specifically for Houston, and with the timing of things, even if we were trying to show him at the Parker County Livestock Show, he would be too big,” Carla Fimbres said. “It was really bad timing.”
Carla Fimbres said they appreciate the money they received from the auction, which is at least $350.
“Any little bit, I think, is a testament to everyone supporting the youth because I think everyone is going through a tough time right now,” Carla Fimbres said.
Hannah Landenberger of Poolville FFA, Kamden Hutton of Peaster FFA, Case Wilson of Parker County 4-H, Averi Burks of Brock FFA, Blaze Mayes of Parker County 4-H/Aledo FFA and Stran Mayes of Parker County 4-H/Aledo FFA also participated in online auctions for the Austin and Houston shows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.