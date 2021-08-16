ZOOMING IN: Rep. King visits with Lions

WEATHERFORD — Special sessions aren’t anything new to State Rep. Phil King, R-Weatherford. But this one is.
King addressed members of the Weatherford Noon Lions Club via Zoom Wednesday, as he and his fellow lawmakers remain “locked in” at the State Capitol.
“None of us wanted to be here Saturday,” King said, referencing the first day of a second special session, “and none of really want to be here now. Everybody’s missing work, vacation, chores. And it’s frustrating when you can’t get anything done.”
The Texas House began its regular session Jan. 8, with things getting off to a slow start, first with COVID followed by Winter Storm Uri in February.
“In mid-April, we had things rolling and were getting things moving, but it was very late in the session,” King said. “To all of our surprise, we got an amazing amount done, even with all those restrictions, but we knew we were going to have to come back for a special session.
“The big thing we did not get done, that we were set to do the last day of the session, was the voter integrity bill. It was all teed up and ready to go.”
On July 12, approximately 51 House Democrats fled the state via plane and landed in Washington, D.C. The move broke the two-thirds quorum needed for lawmakers to make any decisions.
“That Monday, we put on a call on the house, which has only happened a few times in Texas history,” King said. “It essentially locks down the House, and no one can leave without getting a pass that says when you have to be back by.”
A directive to the sergeant at arms was also made to try and locate the missing lawmakers.
“This went on all through the 30 days. It was a very frustrating period and it remains so,” King said.
Time on the first special session ran out Aug. 6, during which Abbott called a second special session to begin the next day. Still, no Democrat lawmakers.
“We’ve got a great agenda to work through, and apparently these are things that are very offensive to the Democrats that I serve in the House with,” King said.
Topics include bail reform, how to spend $15 billion in federal funds, border security, social media censorship, family violence prevention, transgender athletes competing in UIL, gender modification, prevention of abortion drugs for being delivered by mail, a 13th check for retired teachers and critical race theory.
On Aug. 10, the House voted to issue arrest warrants for the missing lawmakers, after the Texas Supreme Court voided a state district judge’s temporary restraining order barring their arrest.
“That’s where we’re at today,” King said. “We meet every morning and if we don’t have 100 people, there’s literally nothing we can do.
“I think it’s an embarrassment to Texas and to the nation that we’re not here doing our jobs.”
The House is also scheduled to convene in October for redistricting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.