The Parker County Sheriff's Office Wednesday announced the death of Reserves Patrol Capt. Gary Beavers.
Beavers was an exemplary deputy who served his fellow deputies and the citizens of Parker County for 44 years, Sheriff Russ Authier said. “He was the instrumental leader of our reserve unit. He was respected and valued among his fellow deputies and peers.
"Capt. Beavers always had a smile on his face, no matter the obstacles he and his unit faced. He performed his duties cheerfully and had a gift for making others smile."
Beavers began his reserve law enforcement service at the Parker County Sheriff’s Office in May 1977, before Texas mandates required a peace officer’s certification. Once state mandates were necessary, Beavers soon obtained his peace officer’s certification by voluntarily attending the police academy. He quickly moved through the ranks of the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, serving as reserve patrol lieutenant and earned the rank of captain in 2006.
Beavers was always eager to volunteer working the Peach Pedal, Ride for Heroes, Aledo Christmas Festivals, rodeos, many law enforcement fundraisers and community events, according to his colleagues.
Close friend and current Reserve Patrol Lt. Rick Campbell said Beavers was a monumental figure in the lives of every deputy who served with him and under him.
“He had some pretty amazing stories over the course of serving more than 40 years,” Campbell said. “He mentored every deputy. Many who served under him went on to choose a career path in law enforcement. He touched so many people’s lives. The reserves unit was actually a ministry for him.”
Campbell said Gary was a pillar in the North Side Baptist Men’s Ministry group, recalling when he invited Rick and his wife to attend church with them. They soon became members themselves.
Authier said Beavers will always be a part of the sheriff’s office.
“He led our deputies with integrity and by his heart,” he said. “He will be sorely missed at the sheriff’s office, not just as a captain, but also as a true friend.
