The Weatherford High School seniors officially stepped into the next chapter of their lives Saturday night following the Class of 2020 graduation ceremony held at Kangaroo Stadium.
The ceremony featured speeches, awards and student recognition before each senior was handed their diplomas.
“This is an incredible time for our graduates to reach this milestone. In order for this to be achieved, families, friends, community and school personnel had to support these student to help make tonight possible,” WHS Principal Brannon Kidd said. “To the families of our students, we would like to express our sincere appreciation to you. The staff of WHS has enjoyed the opportunity to work with you and to help your students succeed.”
WHS Salutatorian Jack Waldron, a member of the National Honor Society, the Science National Honor Society and Stop the Stigma, has also played saxophone for the Fighting Roo Band through all four years of high school. Waldron plans to attend DigiPen Institute of Technology in Redmond, Washington, where he will major in computer science and game design.
“While initially trying to figure out what I wanted to discuss and celebrate through this address, I found that many of the speeches I looked at for inspiration often reminisced on the most comical moments of years prior or the academic struggles, the most dealt with, over the course of high school. Based off of those speeches, I should be compelled to remind you of our most amusing pep rallies and the litany of essays and tests we all persevered through. However, I realize that a grade of individual perspective nullifies this somewhat trite generalized perception of the past four years. Although we are supposed to celebrate the moments and challenges we have supposedly all shared, the apparent truth is that not a single student here has endured the same high school experience and because of this, every student here looks back on the last four years fondly for their own reasons,” Waldron said. “In spite of how perspective alters our individual perceptions, one powerful idea pervades our unique experiences here, opportunity. Even when viewed through the most melancholy of attitudes, the idea of graduation is still defined by opportunity’s presence. Today we will be given the means to pursue our respective passions to a degree we have never been able to before today. And for those on a more unsure path, these means facilitate the discovery of those passions that will define you for the rest of your life.”
The Class of 2020 Valedictorian was Connor Bezio, the president of the Science National Honor Society, vice president of the National Honor Society, the Class of 2020 treasurer, a member of Stop the Stigma, a member of the Superintendent’s Advisory Council and a four-year member and leader in the Fighting Roo Band. Bezio plans to major in mathematics at Rice University in Houston, but is currently on the wait list at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, and Columbia University in New York City.
“Margaret Attwood once wrote, ‘Thrown over a precipice, you fall or else you fly.’ We all have been falling for 18 years, it is finally time for us to spread our wings and fly. That doesn’t mean there is anything wrong with falling. In many ways it’s actually safer, more predictable. You know where you were, you know where you are and you know where you will be. Flying on the other hand is not so secure — wind speed, direction, weather — everything is working against you to bring you to the ground. Yes, it offers a sense of freedom, but also isolation and risk. Not to mention the eternal threat of flying too close to the sun. Nevertheless of anything, that only makes these 18 years of free fall all the more vital. Like — of all the examples to use — the Wing Cap from Super Mario 64. You can’t gain height nor speed without first diving toward the ground,” Bezio said. “Unfortunately due to recent circumstances, our fall was cut short as the ground slammed up beneath us observing all the momentum we had gained from 18 years of wind in our faces and rain on our backs. We can’t climb back up to the top of the cliff and try again, they made sure to take the ladder. To be fair, it was only a matter of time until this happened. Stand up, brush the gravel off your knees, and start sprinting. For once you make it to the edge, the decision becomes so much easier — you fall, or else you fly. But for now, for just this one moment, let us stop moving for the first time in our lives and admire the scenery around us, untainted by fear and expectation and ambition. As Margaret Atwood also wrote, ‘We step up into the darkness within or else the light.’”
The WHS Senior Class President Daniel Yates presented the Class of 2020 contributions, which were awarded to retiring WISD English teacher Clifton Tramel; former owner of The Pizza Place and longtime supporter of WISD Roger Grizzard, who passed away in May of 2019; and former social studies teacher and baseball and football coach, Sam Shirley, who passed away in May.
“This year, the Class of 2020 has decided to dedicate our class contributions to a few worthy causes. For our senior gift we will be honoring three well-deserving members of the Weatherford High School family with plaques," Yates said. "First, we are honoring Mr. [Clifton] Tramel. We chose to honor you for your dedication to the senior class over the past 20-plus years. Your students, both present and past, are proud to say you are not only a fantastic teacher, but a mentor to many of us. May your retirement be all you wish it to be."
Yates said choosing the next honoree was easy.
"We’re thrilled to honor Mr. Roger Grizzard, a beloved member of our community. Roger not only employed many of our students, he sponsored every event he could — often at a loss of revenue for himself," Yates said. "His investment in our country, community and school district is both honorable and inspiring. We are forever grateful for the contributions of Mr. Grizzard. A plaque will be displayed at Roo Stadium honoring Roger’s service to WISD,” Yates said. “Lastly, our school suffered a huge loss this year with the passing of Coach Sam Shirley, who was deeply loved and appreciated. Even though he was only with us for a short time, his impact on others will last a lifetime. A plaque honoring Coach Shirley will be displayed at Roo Stadium where he loved the Friday night life of football.”
Yates announced that the senior class also voted to equally donate funds to Medical City Weatherford, Weatherford fire and EMS and the Weatherford Police Department.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of attendees were limited to the graduation ceremony. Weatherford ISD recorded the Weatherford Class of 2020 Commencement and the full video is available on the district’s YouTube page.
