Republican Shelley Luther had nearly 40% of votes according to Parker County early voting and absentee numbers.
Luther is running against four other Republicans and one Democrat for the Senate District 30 seat, formerly occupied by Pat Fallon.
Republican Drew Springer drew almost 28% of votes, followed by Democrat Jacob Minter (18%), Republicans Andy Hopper (6%), Craig Carter (5%) and Chris Watts (3%).
In Palo Pinto County, Springer had almost 36% of early voting, followed by Luther (30%), Minter (20%), Carter (9%), Watts (4%) and Hopper (1%).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.