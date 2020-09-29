Republican Shelley Luther finished with over 42% of votes in Parker County for the Senate District 30 seat.
Fellow Republican Drew Springer finished with 28% of the votes, Democrat Jacob Minter had almost 15%, Republican Andy Hopper had 6.6%, Republican Craig Carter had 5% and Republican Chris Watts had 3%.
Palo Pinto County voters gave Spring almost 34% of the votes. Luther got 30%, Jacob Minter had 20%, Craig Carter had 9%, Watts finished with 4% and Hopper had 1.4%.
Springer and Luther, after statewide results late Tuesday, will be heading for a runoff election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.