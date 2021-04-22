Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier announced the promotion of Sheriff’s Deputy Wesley Mabe as the newest member of the Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST).
Mabe was sworn in Monday and presented with his new investigator’s badge, following an interview process conducted by a panel of U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force members.
Mabe said he is honored to be considered for the position, which he will begin in May.
“I feel privileged to be a part of this team,” he said, recognizing his family and mentors for their continued support. “Their encouragement helped shape my law enforcement career. I hope I can be that source of support and encouragement to others in the course of my duties.”
Mabe has been with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office for two years. He graduated from Weatherford College Police Academy in May 2014, and was hired by Erath County Sheriff’s Office later that same year as a patrol deputy, promoting to investigator during his tenure. He was hired as a Parker County sheriff’s patrol deputy in 2019.
Mabe is a field training officer and holds two basic special weapons and tactic team certifications. He is married to Kaitlin Mabe and likes to spend time with his family and fish in his spare time.
“We are pleased to have Wesley as our newest FAST task force team member,” Authier said. “He will be a great addition to the team with his experience and professionalism. The position requires team members to possess strong law enforcement ethics and a vast knowledge of background and field investigations. Wesley possesses these traits, and we are confident in his abilities to strengthen our FAST unit.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.