A 23-year-old male was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital after the vehicle he was driving hit a building in the Weatherford courthouse square. The building housed attorney offices of Gary F. Westenhover and the Vida Law Firm.
The Weatherford Police Department was dispatched to the southeast quadrant of the downtown square at about 3:15 a.m. Friday in reference to a major accident.
"The nose of the vehicle (a white Chrysler 300) was partially in the building and a lot of the debris had collapsed on top of the car," WPD Sgt. Jason Hayes said. "We are currently working a DWI investigation in reference to this but we're not releasing any names or other information because it's still under investigation. We have not made an arrest in reference to this."
Hayes said there were no other injuries.
"Luckily no one was here working," he said.
The southeast portion of the square was blocked off for safety and city of Weatherford Director of Communications and Marketing Blake Rexroat said traffic traveling northbound on South Main Street was reduced to one lane Friday morning.
The man's condition is unknown at this time, and officials are awaiting toxicology reports to see if alcohol was a factor.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.