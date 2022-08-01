Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division arrested a man Saturday following an animal cruelty case.
Sheriff Russ Authier said the investigation began after a welfare check was reported at a residence in the 200 block of Fairview Lane.
A sheriff’s animal control officer responded to the home and located three dogs in kennels in direct sun with the outside temperature registering over 100 degrees. The dogs were in distress and showed signs of heat exhaustion. The dogs were further found without adequate shade or water.
One of the dogs was deceased inside a kennel that had no water. The remaining dogs were panting heavily with little water made available.
The owner of the dogs was identified as Levi Tenbrink, 38, of Millsap, who was out of town at the time of the incident.
Tenbrink told animal control officers and deputies that he had been searching for tarps to provide the dogs with shade but was unsuccessful, and that he had left earlier that morning and gave them water before he left town.
A concerned citizen who reported hearing the dogs barking and observed they were penned in direct sunlight had brought them water in a portable tub.
Sheriff’s deputies reported locating a portable shelter behind the home which did have adequate shade but no dogs were located inside that kennel. Tenbrink stated the dogs kept barking at passersby in the shaded kennel, so he moved them.
The remaining dogs were taken to a local veterinarian where they underwent treatment for heat exhaustion and dehydration. It was determined through necropsy, the one dog died from heat stroke and dehydration.
Tenbrink was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals.
