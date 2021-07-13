Parker County Sheriff’s investigators arrested a man Friday in connection with the abuse and neglect of two German short-haired pointer dogs.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said animal control officers seized both dogs due to inadequate shelter, extreme temperature exposure, neglect and lack of food and water.
The incident began in June, where officers responded to a welfare check at a residence in the 100 block of Lazy Meadow Court in Springtown.
Animal control warned the dog owner at that time of the inadequate conditions, instructing the owner to provide adequate shelter, food, water and to treat the dogs for worms.
The owner stated he was present daily to provide the basic provisions for the dogs.
Animal Control Officers performed a follow-up welfare check on the dogs July 4, again finding the dogs without basic care and proper provisions.
Authier said animal control officers noted on July 4, that the dogs appeared malnourished and again had no food or water with a high temperature of 95-degrees.
Sheriff Authier said a warrant was obtained to seize the dogs from the owner and took them for immediate medical evaluation by a veterinarian.
Sheriff’s investigators also obtained an arrest warrant for Ruben James Wilson, 30. He was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals failure to provide necessary food, water, care and shelter.
Authier said the male dog was treated for parasites. Both dogs were treated for malnutrition.
“We are happy that both dogs are responding to medical treatment and appear to be on the road to a full recovery,” said Sheriff Authier.
Wilson was released Saturday on a $2,500 bond. Authier said the case will be forwarded to the Parker County Attorney’s Office.
