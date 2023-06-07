A man was arrested shortly after the robbery of a bank in Weatherford Tuesday evening.
Weatherford police said a report of an armed robbery in the 800 block of Santa Fe Drive was reported shortly before 5 p.m. The WPD Street Crimes and K9 unit located a man matching the description given by bank employees in a nearby creek bed.
When officers approached, the man began running toward Heritage Park, where other officers were waiting, and was arrested.
More than $23,000 was recovered in stolen money, and police said no injuries were sustained.
Weatherford police stated further investigation found that the man had staged a get-away vehicle about four miles from the site before walking to the bank, where he entered, jumping over the teller counter and asking for money while displaying a weapon later found to be a black pellet gun.
Police also discovered that the man had retrieved staged items from the creek bed after the robbery, including a change of clothes and wader boots, and was walking back to his vehicle when he was discovered by officers.
According to jail records, Kyung Heo, 29, of Lewisville, was booked into the Parker County Jail on a charge of aggravated robbery and evading arrest detention, with a total bound amount of $255,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.