Parker County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in connection with an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault family/household member with impede breath/circulation.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the warrant was issued for Tzendal Aragon-Canales, 45, following a domestic call in the 8000 block of Cartwright Drive earlier this week.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence where they made contact with Aragon-Canales, who reported his common law spouse kicked him out of the house and threw his belongings on the porch, refusing him entry to the home, according to a release from the Parker County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies then spoke with the woman who reported the suspect had physically assaulted her on two separate incidents, and she no longer wanted to live with him.
In the first incident, she confronted Aragon-Canales about the status of their relationship and he threatened to kill her while pointing a handgun at her, according to the release. In a second incident days later, she reported being thrown on the couch, shaken and choked by Aragon-Canales following a verbal argument.
Both incidents were captured on video and filed as evidence. Sheriff’s investigators obtained two felony warrants for Aragon-Canales, who was apprehended Wednesday and booked into the Parker County Jail on charges of assault family member while impeding breath and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
During the intake screening process at the jail, staff discovered Aragon-Canales was in the United States illegally, and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement placed a detainer on Aragon-Canales due to his status, the department reported.
